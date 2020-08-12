A 42-year-old man, Prince Mohammed Momoh, has been arrested by operatives of the DSS for posing as an aide to Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President.

Momoh made the claim to defraud one Benson Aniogo of $50, 000, promising to secure an appointment for him as a Special Adviser to the President on Oil and Gas.

Public Relations Officer, DSS National Headquarters, Abuja, Dr Peter Afunanya, who on Tuesday paraded the suspect, an indigene of Kogi State, said their investigations revealed that Momoh and his group never acted on behalf of or for the Chief of Staff.

Afunanya said the suspect had approached Aniogu, from Bayelsa State, telling him he was a security aide attached to Gambari.





Momoh claimed that $25, 000 would be for the Chief of Staff while the remaining would be for the “boys” who would help secure the appointment.

The DSS Spokesman said Momoh had worked briefly some time ago as an aide to someone in the Presidential Villa and had some knowledge of the workings of the environment.

Momoh and his team had visited Aniogu in his house in Abuja to collect the money.

Afunanya said Aniogu suspected they were fraudulent and alerted authorities leading to a sting operation that was conducted by the Service, where Momoh was nabbed.

Afunanya said Momoh would face the full weight of the law.

Momoh, who said he is married and has two children, admitted to the crime.

He said he worked in the Villa between 2013 and 2014.