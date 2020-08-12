Cuppy, international DJ and celebrity daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has released the official video for her latest single “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny.

The single, off her anticipated “Original Copy,” has seen a huge success, charting in over 15 countries.

“Jollof on the Jet” was directed by Jimmy Turrell.

“My label Platoon and I were adamant on creating a visual that stimulated and inspired people to get in this world and have an imaginative experience,” Cuppy says.





“Jollof on the Jet is a song that is a breath of fresh air and also picks on you know the pride of Africa through our food and through our music and I couldn’t be more proud of this video.

“With teamwork, myself, Rema and RAYVANNY managed to make the video happen during the pandemic without even being in the same country – it turned out really well and is definitely a colorful journey with a lot of spice!” she added.

Watch and enjoy;