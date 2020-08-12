By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood curvy actress Destiny Etiko is a year older today and she is excited as she grows older and better. The movie star shared several pictures to mark her big day.

Etiko, 31, was born on 12 August 1989 in Udi local government, Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria where she also received her primary and secondary school education. She also obtained her First School Leaving Certificate and the West African Senior School Certificate respectively.





Destiny later relocated to Anambra State, where she studied Theater Arts In Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and eventually graduated with the degree.

She penned the message below:

A FIERCE and AMAZON QUEEN 👑

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME💃❤️

THANK U LORD 🙏

Etiko became prominent after she featured in a movie titled Idemili, produced in 2012 by Ernest Obi but was not released until 2014. Her role in the movie earned her a City People Entertainment Awards nomination.

She had previously appeared in other movies before Idemili, although did not receive prominent roles in them.

In 2019, she gifted her mum an apartment for supporting her decision to become an actress, while her dad who was opposed to her acting decision initially, passed in May 2020.

Photos:@israel_onuah