Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Wednesday ushered in 94 stranded Nigerians from Lebanon.

The NiDCOM boss shared photos and video footage that shows the arrival of the girls on her official Twitter page.

Our stranded girls in Lebanon.. Ecstatic to be back home pic.twitter.com/wdLmY4Nfqz — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) August 12, 2020

