Two Lebanese, Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed, have been arrested by the Customs Area Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for attempting to smuggle $890,000 out of Nigeria, through the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The men were arrested on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC for further investigation.

A.B Mohammed Olayinka, Customs Area Controller, told the EFCC at the handing-over that Khali was arrested with $670,000 while Mohammed had $220,000USD.

They were both arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon.





Olayinka further disclosed that the money recovered from the suspects, which they failed to declare to Customs, has been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Rivers State Branch, for safe keeping.

Principal Detective Superintendent Macaulay Olayinka, who received the suspects on behalf of the Zonal Head, thanked officers of the Customs Area Command for the synergy that exists between the Command and the EFCC.

He assured that investigation will commence in earnest.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.