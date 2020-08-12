By Jennifer Okundia

Entrepreneur and author Arese Ugwu is almost set to drop her 13 episode TV series ‘The Smart Money Woman’ featuring Nollywood’s finest: Toni tones, Lala Akindoju, Osas Ighodaro, Inidima Okojie and Ebenezer Eno.

After releasing the book on 22 August 2016, the trailer for the interesting film will officially be out on Africa Magic, come September.

The Smart Money Woman talks about an African girl’s journey to financial freedom. Zuri, living a fabulous life, Great car, gorgeous apartment, well paid job.





sharing a post about the movie, Osas wrote : The Smart Money Woman – trailer

It’s here!!! 💫 @smartmoneyarese made her best-selling book into a 13 episode TV series…. YOU READY?! Check out the trailer!!

Meet Zuri, Tami, Lara, Adesuwa and Ladun!! 😍

#TSMWtvseries #actor #women #smartmoneywomen #tsmwseries 💖

While Arese also wrote:

Finally!!!!! @thesmartmoneywomantv The TV series is here! It’s been such a long road but we made magic!

I’m soo excited to share this show with you. Everyone worked sooo hard on this project and I’m so proud of the work that we’ve done. September 2020 ..African Magic!

The movie stars other actors likewise.