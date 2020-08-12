President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned by proxy the new Police Mobile Force Training College in Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

He was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

In a statement read on his behalf, Buhari said the building of the college is part of the unwavering determination of his administration to train tactical squads for the ever expanding operations of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the college will further address the manpower needs of the PMF Squadrons across the country.





Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, observed that the college was established as part of the strategic approaches of the Nigeria Police Force to deal with current and emerging security threats in the country.

He also noted that the new PMF College will complement the existing PMF Training Colleges in Gwoza, Borno State (North-East) and Ila Orangun, Osun State (South-West).

He said it will also serve as a training ground for police personnel that will be deployed for local and international assignments such as the UN/AU Peacekeeping Operations as well as support for Counter-Terrorism Training programs.

Adamu noted that the college was built through enormous goodwill and support from the Nasarawa State Government, well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies.

He thanked Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I (Rtd) and all other traditional rulers.

He also thanked the host community, corporate organizations and well-meaning Nigerians whose goodwill and exceptional support ensured the accomplishment of the project.