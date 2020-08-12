By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Paris Saint-Germain, PSG came back from a goal down to beat Atalanta 2-1 to reach Champions League semi-final.

Two quick goals in three minutes of added time saw PSG taking a giant stride into the semi-final.

Atalanta shocked PSG when they took the lead on 27th minute of the match and maintain that lead until the 90th minute when the French side equalized.





It was an absolutely sensational volley by Mario Pasalic. He took a shot from inside the penalty area and the ball went straight into the top left corner.

when it appeared that Atalanta were running away with victory, the French giant equalized on 90th minute.

A precision pass by Neymar landed at the feet of Marquinhos, who gleefully placed the ball into an empty net.

The drama continued. Kylian Mbappe came in for Neymar and he immediately had impact on the game.

Maxim Choupo-Moting finished from close range with an easy finish after he was ably assisted there by Kylian Mbappe.