From 290 cases recorded on Monday, COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rose to 423 on Tuesday, as the NCDC warned that the virus outbreak is still alive.

The national confirmed cases, overall, are now 47,290 cases.

The death toll stands at 956, while the discharged are 33,609.

The NCDC on Tuesday warned Nigerians that the receding number of cases and the eased lockdown should not breed complacency.

“Ease of the lockdown does not mean that the #COVID19 outbreak is over.

“Please #TakeResponsibility as guidelines are updated to protect yourself & loved ones by:

Wearing a mask, adhering to guidelines in public spaces and avoiding bars/clubs, gyms, cinemas and event centres.

Here is the breakdown of Tuesday’s cases:

Lagos-117

FCT-40

Ondo-35

Rivers-28

Osun-24

Benue-21

Abia-19

Ogun-19

Ebonyi-18

Delta-17

Kwara-17

Kaduna-15

Anambra-14

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Imo-6

Gombe-4

Oyo-3

Taraba-3

Bauchi-1

Edo-1

Nasarawa-1

