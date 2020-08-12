Abubakar Shekau, leader of the terrorist group ”Boko Haram” is currently trending on Twitter and here is why.

Earlier today, August 12, Shekau expressed his displeasure at the Sharia court ruling on Yahaya Sheriff Aminu who was tried for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The court had ruled that the singer, Aminu, be hanged to death for making blasphemous and degrading audio remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Whatsapp.

In a voice recording from the sect leader, Shekau said that there is no difference between the blasphemer and the one who gave the sentence. He advocated the injustice of the sentence.





Here are some of the comments found on Twitter…

In the past 48 hours, I quietly took note of people to avoid and cancel in my social space, including those I considered friends. Their views have been pathetic, and for a moment I couldn’t tell them apart from the very Shekau they castigate, day in, day out. We learn every day. https://t.co/vEFVokL5hk — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) August 12, 2020

I'm not surprised because Shekau condemned the death sentence for the guy who blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, Shekau has started his battle against the teachings of Prophet Muhammad 20 years ago, so it doesn't matter to him if someone insults the Prophet. — F A A R E E S 💫 (@MFaarees_) August 12, 2020

Wait! so Shekau an international terrorist released an audio clip condemning the death sentence of the Kano blasphemer? lmfao This country is not a zoo, it's the biggest circus in the world. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) August 12, 2020

Nothing wey person no go see for this country. Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau condemning the death sentence of Yahaya Sheriff Aminu…. I'm howling! Nigeria na pure cruise. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) August 12, 2020

We should consider giving Abubakar Shekau amnesty. The real terrorists are in Kano. https://t.co/1BZzOt9OaC — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) August 12, 2020