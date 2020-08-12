Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the terrorist group ”Boko Haram” is currently trending on Twitter and here is why.

Earlier today, August 12, Shekau expressed his displeasure at the Sharia court ruling on Yahaya Sheriff Aminu who was tried for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The court had ruled that the singer, Aminu, be hanged to death for making blasphemous and degrading audio remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Whatsapp.

In a voice recording from the sect leader, Shekau said that there is no difference between the blasphemer and the one who gave the sentence. He advocated the injustice of the sentence.


Here are some of the comments found on Twitter…