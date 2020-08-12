Big Brother Naija housemates Eric and Tochi are the latest to be evicted from the season 5 lock down show. The duo share their experiences and plans with show host Ebuka in this interview.

Tochi revealed that he had a game plan but when he got into the house, everything changed and he had to adjust his strategy. He spoke about his clash with fellow housemate Lucy and disclosed that she was taking little things too serious and was very bossy.

The Reality TV star also said he liked housemate Nengi, but so many guys were openly interested in her. He further stated that he would like to go into acting and also launch his clothing brand.





Eric on the other hand regretted how he isolated himself with girlfriend Lilo in the house and wasn’t really communicating with others.

The sports enthusiast further said he would love to go into online fitness training, meal plans and acting so he can kiss pretty girls like movie star Ramsey Nouah.