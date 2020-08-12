Big Brother Naija housemates, Erica and Praise on Wednesday won N500, 000 each during an OPPO sponsored challenge.

OPPO, the show’s mobile phone sponsor kept the housemates busy playing a game of charades.

Asides the cash prize of N500,000 each, the duo will also get a brand new OPPO phone.

In the game, a member of the group was asked to describe the features of the phone using only body gestures while the other member would name them correctly.





Erica and Praise, who were group members won by 45 points.

The final results of the eight groups are;

Group 1- 20

Group 2- 0

Group 3- 0

Group 4- 20

Group 5- 45

Group 6- 0

Group 7- 15

Group 8- 0