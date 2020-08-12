By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Erica has apologised to a fellow housemate Lucy after a misunderstanding between them during their ludo game.

A fight had ensued on Tuesday after Lucy made a statement which required the head of house to demand for an explanation.

However, on Wednesday, the 24-year-old was seen sitting close to Lucy apologising for her angry outburst after Lucy, 30, explained that the comment was meant as a joke.





“I am sorry for my supposed whatever….I was angry. Sorry,” Erica said.

The duo laughed and made up.