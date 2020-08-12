The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reacted to the death sentence handed to a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, by an Upper Sharia Court in Kano State.

The Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state said Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22, was guilty of committing blasphemy for a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

Before his arrest, protesters burnt down his family home and gathered outside the headquarters of the Islamic police, known as the Hisbah, demanding action against him.

Critics said the song was blasphemous as it praised an imam from the Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood to the extent it elevated him above the Prophet Muhammad.





However, the singer has now been sentenced to death by hanging for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad.

Reacting to the judgement of the court, Apostle Suleiman said it is ironic that Nigeria which pardons Boko Haram members could support the killing of a man for blasphemy.

He tweeted, “A country that pardons terrorists want to kill a man for blasphemy. I am sure even Saudi Arabia is shocked… the worst form of deception is self-deceit.”