Nigerian actor and politician Yul Edochie has openly declared his support for the current Big Brother Naija housemate Laycon.

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He’s a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos.

Edochie who is from Anambra state Nigeria, is the son of Nigerian actor Pete Edochie. He was raised both in Lagos and Enugu as the last of 6 children. He got married at the age of 22.

In a statement, he wrote:

I haven’t really been watching this year’s Big Brother Naija show but yesterday I came across some videos of this young man in the house, @itslaycon and I was amazed by his composure, his maturity level, control, intelligence and eloquence.

So right now he’s my favorite housemate.

Yul was named after popular Russian actor Yul Brynner.