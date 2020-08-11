By Omuboye Sukubo/Port Harcourt

Pensioners in Rivers State have appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to pay four-year pension arrears and gratuities owed them to “help change our pitiable living conditions”.

The pensioners, in a statement by Mr Lucky Ati, their spokesman, regretted that some had not received anything since 2015.

“We have written several letters to Gov. Nyesom Wike to no avail,” the pensioners said in a letter made available to newsmen on Monday in Port Harcourt.





They blamed the immediate past administration of the state for their plight.

“The administration preceding Wike enacted the contributory pension without preparations and plans for smooth take off; this has caused us untold hardship and even deaths,” they said.

The group, however, thanked Wike for repealing the pension law.

They pleaded with him to come to their aid by paying the arrears.