Nigerian singer, songwriter, and commercial pilot signed to HiFi Entertainment Aladegbami Adebanjo popularly known as Banjo has dropped a new joint “Escobar,” off his Album entitled “African Vibes”.

Banjo or “Captain Giver”, is a graduate of Mathematics and Statistics, from the University of Lagos, he also has a commercial pilot license, which he acquired at “AFRIKA UNION AVIATION ACADEMY” South Africa.

He made his musical debut in 2015 with a track titled Jamisi, and has since released several singles as well as an EP.

See video here



