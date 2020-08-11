Nigerian singer, songwriter, and commercial pilot signed to HiFi Entertainment Aladegbami Adebanjo popularly known as Banjo has dropped a new joint “Escobar,” off his Album entitled “African Vibes”.
Banjo or “Captain Giver”, is a graduate of Mathematics and Statistics, from the University of Lagos, he also has a commercial pilot license, which he acquired at “AFRIKA UNION AVIATION ACADEMY” South Africa.
He made his musical debut in 2015 with a track titled Jamisi, and has since released several singles as well as an EP.
See video here
What do you think?