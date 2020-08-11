By Agency Reporter

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine will not be available for public use until 1 January 2021, the website of the State Register of Pharmaceuticals reported on Tuesday.

“Date of introduction to the civilian circulation – 01.01.2021,” the site said..

The country’s health ministry registered the vaccine today.





And the first user is one of President Vladimir Putin’s daughters.

It was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center as a solution for the virus infections.

Binnopharm JSC and the Gamaleya research centre are listed as manufacturers.

The vaccine will exist in two forms, as a liquid and a freeze-dried one.

Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the vaccine will be produced at two sites.

According to him, “technical regulations are being worked through in order to scale the production on sites of several domestic manufacturers,” TASS reported.

This will be done with the assistance of the Industry and Trade Ministry and the Sberbank project office.