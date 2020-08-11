Nigerian based Afro-Beats artiste Folarinwale Elemide known professionally as The Flowolf releases his new record dubbed “On A Jay.”

The Ocho Records rapper, got assistance from DMW label artiste, Mayor of Lagos Mayorkun and talented rapper Dremo on the song.

“On A Jay” was produced by DMW in house producer Fresh VDM.

Flowolf was born and raised in Ibadan (Oyo state , Nigeria) where he completed his education in 2015 at The University of Ibadan and earned his Degree in law.





Listen to the song