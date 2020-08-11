By Jennifer Okundia

Queen of her Titan clan Natacha Akide professionally known as Tacha was star struck after she spent some time with her favorite artiste Burna Boy.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and popular influencer shared pictures and videos on her page during her hang out.

Multiple award winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex, known professionally as Burna Boy, rose to fame in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.





The self proclaimed African Giant is set to drop another studio album titled ‘Twice As Tall’ which also comes with a comic book.

The Port Harcourt reality TV star: Besides chocolate YOU’RE my FAV🤍@burnaboygram.