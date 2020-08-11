By Agency Reporter

Russia on Tuesday became the first country in the world to officially register a COVID-19 vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism.

To underscore its efficacy, President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

In the Philippine, President Duterte in a late night address said he sees a COVID-free December as Russia has offered to give free vaccines to the Philippines.





Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials — which normally last for months and involve thousands of people — could backfire.

Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin emphasized that the vaccine has undergone proper testing and proven safe to use.

“I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests,” he said. “The most important thing is to ensure full safety of using the vaccine and its efficiency.”