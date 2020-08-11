The Philippines said on Tuesday it was ready to work with Russia in testing and producing a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Russian scientists.

Russia hopes to start mass production of its vaccine in October, and has offered to supply the Philippines or to team up with local firms to manufacture it in the country.

According to a government statement, the Philippines stands ready to work with Russia on clinical trials, vaccine supply and production, and other areas deemed practicable by relevant Philippines and Russian agencies to address this global health emergency.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte, said when the vaccine arrived, I would like to to be the first person to be experimented upon.





“If it is good for me, then it is good for everyone.”

Philippines Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,987 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total caseload to 139,538.

The death toll rose to 2,312 with 19 more deaths.