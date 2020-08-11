Outraged Nigerians have called for the stiffest punishment to the father and step mothers of 10 year-old boy Jibril Aliyu, found tethered to an animal pen in Kebbi.

According to a Twitter post, Aliyu was found by human rights activists and to their surprise he had been given this bestial treatment for two years, after his mother died.

His father and two step mothers cast him with domestic animals, starved him, such that to survive, Aliyu lived on the left-over food by the animals.

Although Aliyu’s father and step mothers have been arrested by the police, Nigerians who read the story, have called for the stiffest punishment for them.





Read their reactions:

Everyone in that compound should be arrested. Is there no punishment for this in Sharia law? These are the people that deserve death sentences.💔😭💔😭💔😭 — Nwanyi Ohafia (@ugybabe2020) August 11, 2020

If this child does not make it. All the adults responsible for this should face serious child abuse and other felony charges — Susan (@SusanHenshaw50) August 11, 2020

Ma, even the neighbors are complicit of this crime. No one will tell me they noticed nothing happening. — Alexander Romanov (@AAbdulface) August 11, 2020

even the neighbors should be arrested, how can a child be treated like this for 2years and people wont know? 2 years fah? everybody that knows those wicked parents of his should be arrested.😐😕💔 — Queen rebel👑 (@fateemahkabir) August 10, 2020

Infact all household in that street should be arrested too — AKOKO OF LAGOS 🖲💥💫🌙 (@Haykayauthentic) August 11, 2020

Words can not even describe how angry I am!!! 😡😡😡This is just disgusting — Jamyyllah (@jamilaabubakar) August 10, 2020

This right here is one of the reasons I fear to give birth to a child. What happens to my child when I die. — Zeenat Ifonuneku (@zeenatatifa) August 10, 2020

Stories like this break me up so badly I lose my ability to write. How can a father watch his son treated like an animal, and the step "mothers" who most likely have their own kids do this? Dear God how do you keep such people alive? This boy has been broken almost irredeemably😭 — kennygee babe (@kennygee_70) August 11, 2020

Please do not be shocked. Under step-parent situations, some fathers allow maltreatment of their kids from other women! The rationale is not justifiable, but different scenarios birth these things. Sad. I hope this case is thoroughly investigated and addressed fully. — Lawd Fabio (@obmade) August 11, 2020

This is disheartening.

The parents reminds me of Ramsey Bolton — Hãñèèfüllāh (@M_Dundere) August 11, 2020

No wonder God said out of everything He created, He regretted he created human being, Human being heart is highly wicked😭😭😭😱😱😱 — Black n Shine😘😋😘😋 (@JOHNNYFEMMY01) August 10, 2020

The most annoying thing is some useless lawyers will stand for this culprits in court.

Forget section 36(6) or principle of natural justice and fair hearing. This people deserve to convicted, even if they plead not guilty, the Judge should record it as guilty. #JusticeForJibril pic.twitter.com/nuCKNHlCID — Tonybrainy (@Tonybrainy) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has promised to bankroll the medicare of the boy and also rehabilitate him.