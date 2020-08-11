Jibril Aliyu tethered with animals in his father’s compound

Outraged Nigerians have called for the stiffest punishment to the father and step mothers of 10 year-old boy Jibril Aliyu, found tethered to an animal pen in Kebbi.

According to a Twitter post, Aliyu was found by human rights activists and to their surprise he had been given this bestial treatment for two years, after his mother died.

His father and two step mothers cast him with domestic animals, starved him, such that to survive, Aliyu lived on the left-over food by the animals.

Although Aliyu’s father and step mothers have been arrested by the police, Nigerians who read the story, have called for the stiffest punishment for them.


Read their reactions:

Meanwhile, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has promised to bankroll the medicare of the boy and also rehabilitate him.