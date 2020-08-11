By Leonard Okachie

Senator Orji Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia said he would continue to preach about the unity of the nation.

Kalu, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Tuesday, reiterated his resolve to ensure a stronger nation.

“My duty is to continue preaching about the unity of the nation. My duty is to continue pleading with our people about religious tolerance and to continue preaching that Nigeria should be a strong one,” he said.





“The people believe that whoever I will bring will do a better job.”