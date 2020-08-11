On Sunday the top three were Lagos-107, FCT-91 and Plateau-81
According to the latest NCDC figures, Plateau tied with Lagos on the leaderboard with 82 cases each.
The remaining states and FCT trailed from a very long distance.
Oyo reported just 19 cases, FCT 18 and Edo 16.
Kaduna logged 15, with Enugu and Ogun tied with nine cases each.
Overall, Nigeria now has 46,867 confirmed cases, out which 33,346 have been discharged and
950 have died.
The Breakdown for Monday 10 August
Lagos-82
Plateau-82
Oyo-19
FCT-18
Edo-16
Kaduna-15
Enugu-9
Ogun-9
Kano-8
Kwara-8
Cross River-5
Ondo-5
Rivers-5
Ekiti-4
Imo-3
Borno-2
The cumulative figures for all the states:
