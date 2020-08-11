Project Enable Africa, a Non governmental organisation (NGO) in collaboration with Ishk Tolaram Foundation has shared palliative items to 900 Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) at various locations in Lagos State since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr Lanre Olagunju, Head of Communications of the NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that various items were shared to the PWDs as palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in five months.

He said the last set was shared in Alimosho, after it had successful reached out to several families in Surulere, Amukoko, Olodi Apapa, Badagry, Festac town, Ikorodu and Oshodi.

Olagunju said that the food-drive project for PWDs started in April when the NGO engaged in door- to- door approach in reaching out to the PWDs during the lock down.





He said the move became imperative because the effects of COVID-19 in the country and the world is serious, so the organization decided to contribute its quota to support Federal Government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Olagunju said the organisation was happy because the beneficiaries appreciated the gesture.

He explained that a lot of sensitisation still needed to be done by governments and individuals to convince the public that Coronavirus pandemic is real.

He said that this is because people were still going about their normal lifestyles without minding the effects of the virus.

He said that the organisation had been able to create awareness and sensitise the Persons Living with Disabilities on the existence of the virus.

He added that they were advised to create similar awareness that Coronavirus pandemic is real among the public.

