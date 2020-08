Media personality, content creator MC and Entertainer Mr Macaroni, has officially released his latest comic video, featuring Radio girl and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa.

Makinwa is an author and YouTuber, who drops weekly vlogs, touching on various topics across the globe, while Mr Macaroni otherwise known as freaky freaky uses his funny visuals to make fans laugh as much as possible.

Watch the hilarious collaboration here and let us know what you think in the comment section.