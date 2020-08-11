Manchester United midfielder, Juan Mata, has revealed why goalkeepers struggle against penalties from teammate, Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes on Monday night scored another penalty for Man United in their Europa League last-8 final 1-0 victory over Copenhagen after extra time to send the Red Devils in the semi-final of the competition.

Fernandes’s penalty goal against Copenhagen was Man United’s 21st penalty of the season and the seventh he has bagged since joining the Old Trafford club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.





But Mata believes the Portugal international has many different penalty techniques which ensure goalkeepers struggle to save his spot-kicks.

The Spaniard also hailed Fernandes’s work on the training ground which he thinks is key to his 100% record from the spot.

“He [Fernandes] has different techniques,” Mata told MUTV.

“It’s very difficult for the goalkeeper to know what he’s going to do.

“He’s scored every penalty, and he’s practicing a lot in training which is good.”