Manchester United will face Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals on Sunday, after the Spanish club defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their quarter-final on Tuesday.

The match will take place on Sunday at Stadion Koln, in Cologne Germany.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

United on Monday booked a place in the last four by recording a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen.





Wolves made a decent start to the quarter-final by earning an early penalty, but striker Raul Jimenez saw his effort saved by the goalkeeper and the Spanish club controlled the game from there on.

Sevilla enjoyed 75 per cent of the possession and tallied 17 shots at goal, but their winning goal did not arrive until Lucas Ocampos headed home in the 88th minute.

In the other quarter-final match, Shakhtar Donetsk cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Basel.

Their reward is a semi-final match against Internazionale, which will take place on Monday night at the Dusseldorf Arena.