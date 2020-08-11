By Taiwo Okanlawon

Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley has officially signed former YBNL signee, Lyta to his record label.

Naira Marley made this announcement via his Instagram account. He wrote: “Welcome to Marlian Music @official_lyta 🎶🎥🔥”.

Meanwhile, Lyta took to his Instagram page to announce the good news to his fans.





He wrote: “I’m so excited to be joining my new family Marlian music, thank you my President @nairamarley for giving me this amazing opportunity.