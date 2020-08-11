By Jennifer Okundia

Fly Boi Inc label front-liner Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is the latest entertainer to have a street named after him.

The 26 year old Nigerian singer and songwriter who recently released his third studio album ‘King of Love On the 25th of June 2020, announced the good news.

Vado as he is popularly called, went by the stage name Kiss Daniel before changing it in May 2018 due to the issues he had with his former label G-Worldwide.





The Ogun State, native shared a photo of himself and penned a caption thus :take a left at Kizz Daniel STR @thehavenhomes

Artistes like Tiwa Savage, 2Baba, Falz among others, already have streets named after them.