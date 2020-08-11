By Our Reporter

The Bayelsa Police Command has intensified efforts to arrest kidnappers of a retired civil servant, Dr Elaweremi Adu Samuel in Yenagoa.

Spokesman SP Asinmi Butswat, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said this Tuesday.

“It will be recalled that Samuel was kidnapped at his residence on Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, on July 22, 2020, by unknown gunmen.





“Operatives of the police command are on the trail of the kidnappers.

” A suspect believed to be behind the kidnap was arrested on Aug. 2, 2020, he is now under interrogation in police custody.

“It is believed that the arrest of this suspect mounted pressure on the hoodlums, forcing them to release the victim on Aug. 8, 2020,” the spokesman said.

Adu Samuel, also an evangelist retired from service 2019 September.