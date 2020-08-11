By Hassana Yakubu

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has suspended three of its members from all activities of the house for nine months.

Five other members were also reprimanded, and were directed to apologise to the assembly in writing and publish the apology in a national daily within a week.

The assembly headed by Deputy Speaker, Mr Isaac Auta-Zankai, took the decision at plenary on Tuesday after adopting the report of the committee that investigated the fracas that occurred during its sitting on June 11.





Alhaji Shehu Yunusa who headed the committee recommended the suspension and reprimand of the affected members in accordance with the Assembly’s Code of Conduct.

Those suspended were Mukhtar Isa-Hazo, a former deputy speaker representing Basawa constituency, Mr Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya of Kagarko constituency and Alhaji Yusuf Liman-Dahiru, Kakuri/Makera constituency.

They were suspended for causing disaffection among members and denigrating the office of the deputy speaker.

Others include Salisu Isa (Magajin Gari), former Speaker, Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali (Sabon Gari), AbdulWahab Idris (Ikara), Yusuf Salihu (Kawo) and Nasiru Usman (Tudun Wada).

NAN