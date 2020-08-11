By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Singer Charly Boy has responded to Alison-Madueke Diezani’s comment on how fraudulent Nigerians ”Yahoo Boys” have become role models in the society.

Alison who once served as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, said in a viral video that ”Yahoo boys reinforce negative societal norms and values”.

PM NEWS notes that the Nigerian government summoned from her hideout in London, to answer money laundering charges filed by the EFCC.





Area Fada on his Twitter page, compared Alison with Hushpuppi. He wrote; ”Fine face of a fine thief. Diezani dey lament of societal values that have now made Yahoo Yahoo boys role models in the Nigerian society”.

”Can you imagine HushMummy forming righteousness?” he asked.

