Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who tested positive for COVID-19, is on life support at a hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a clot in his brain, officials said on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee underwent the operation at Indian Army’s research and referral hospital in Delhi.

“Former president was admitted to Army Hospital, Delhi, at 12:07 on Aug. 10, in a critical condition.

“Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery.





“Post-surgery, he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive, ’’ a statement from the hospital published in local media said.

Mukherjee on Monday took to Twitter and said he tested positive for COVID-19, and urged people who had met him since last week to undergo self-isolation and get tested for the virus.

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s office said he spoke to Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, and enquired about his well-being.

A brief statement put out by Naidu’s office said the vice president wished Mukherjee speedy recovery and good health.

Mukherjee served as India’s President from 2012 to 2017.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 2,268,675 including 45,257 deaths on Tuesday. (dpa/NAN)