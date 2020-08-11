By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Commissioner for Health in Edo, Dr Patrick Okundia, said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 death toll in the state had hit 100.

Okundia made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Benin on the current death rate so far recorded from the pandemic in the state.

He expressed worry that the rate of community spread of the virus was becoming alarming, hence the need for residents to comply strictly with COVID-19 precautions.





The commissioner also said that the state had recorded 2,398 confirmed cases, plus 11,871 suspected cases.

He further said that contact tracing, line-listing and contact monitoring of contacts of confirmed cases by the state’s surveillance team were ongoing.

Okundia gave the assurance that the government would not relent in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

He said that efforts would not be spared to ensure that residents, especially the elderly in society, deemed more vulnerable, were adequately protected against the disease.

He lauded the efforts and commitment of the health workers toward containing the deadly virus.

Okundia, however, said that it was consoling that 2,121 patients had been managed and discharged from the various isolation facilities in the state.

He said: “Edo has continued to record a steady increase in mortality rate from the virus, with the toll rising to 100.

“This is of serious concern to the state government because many of these deaths could have been prevented, if citizens adhered to COVID-19 prevention regulations amidst the electioneering ahead of the Sept. 19 governorship poll.

“It is important that we all exercise caution and observe the regulatory guidelines for prevention of COVID-19 to remain safe and healthy.

“We urge political parties and their supporters to ensure that their rallies are carried out in strict compliance with COVID-19 directives issued by the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission for public gatherings.

“It is only when the people are alive that they will be able to vote. We must all strive to remain healthy and alive.”

NAN