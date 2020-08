Oluwaforijimi “Jimmy” Adewale Amu, professionally known by his stage name DJ Jimmy Jatt has released the official music video for his latest jam, ‘Say What’ featuring NSNS frontier, CDQ.

‘Say What’ was produced by serial hit-maker, Masterkraft and the video was directed by Dr Nell for Legendary Films.

The Nigerian disc jockey is revered as one of the pioneering hiphop DJs in Nigeria.

Watch the visual.