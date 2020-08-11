By Taiwo Okanlawon

President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the death sentence handed down to a 22-year-old man by a Kano Upper Shari’a Court on Monday for blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

Suleman via his Twitter page on Tuesday said Saudi Arabia will be shocked at the development.

He stressed that he could not understand how death sentence would be awarded for blasphemy while Boko Haram fighters are pardoned.





He wrote, “A country that pardons terrorists wants to kill a man for blasphemy.I am sure even Saudi Arabia is shocked..the worst form of deception is self-deceit.”

A country that pardons terrorists wants to kill a man for blasphemy..I am sure even Saudi Arabia is shocked..the worst form of deception is self deceit… — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) August 11, 2020

Saudi Arabia regularly hands down the death sentence for drug trafficking among other crimes.

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis, was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

The incident caused riots in the city. His family house was burnt down in the process.