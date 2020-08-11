By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Neo has advised another housemate Laycon to always be around people who like him to avoid thinking about his unrequited feelings for Erica.

Laycon had said that if he continues to pressure his love interest, Erica, she will give in, despite the growing sexual attraction between Erica and her deputy, Kiddwaya.

In a chit chat with fellow housemates, Bright O and Praise, Laycon insinuated that if he pressures Erica more she would agree to be with him. The two other housemates disagreed with him.





In a conversation on Tuesday, Neo reminded Laycon to recall Ebuka’s conversation and the promise he made to Biggie to remain focused on the game.

Neo said, “Access the situation from Sunday to now. She has made her decision already. I want you to be focused, this is a game. You are a people’s person and you can always talk to me. Never be alone, always hang around people, especially those that like you.”

On Sunday, during a conversation with Biggie about the love triangle in the house, Erica, 26, said Laycon was her ‘friend’ while Kiddwaya was her ‘special friend’.

She chose Kiddwaya to spend a week with her as her deputy after winning the head of house challenge on Monday.