Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said that if he continues to pressure his love interest, Erica, she will give in.

This is despite the growing sexual attraction between Erica and her deputy, Kiddwaya.

In a chit chat with fellow housemates, Bright O and Praise, Laycon insinuated that if he pressures Erica more she would agree to be with him. The two other housemates disagreed with him.

“Erica is the kind of girl that if I pressure she go enter,” said Laycon.





In a quick response to his claim, Bright O replied: “No she won’t”.

While Praise said; “There’s a lot she says when she’s tipsy but then when she says, she doesn’t what, she wants.

”She’s all out with Kidd. Even Vee and Neo that we know are the number one couple in this house Dem no dey even do like Erica and Kidd.

“Maybe because she’s an actress and she can exaggerate things but I don’t think she’s acting.

“If you’re attracted to someone sexually, physically, you are attracted it’s as simple as that. I don’t think if you had told her earlier it would have changed anything, it’s the physical attraction,” Praise said.