The ventilators U.S. President Donald Trump promised Nigeria government, to increase the country’s capacity in treating COVID-19 patients, have finally arrived.

This was confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to the health agency, the ventilators will be handed over at a ceremony in Abuja today.

U.S. President Donald Trump, on April 28, told Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, during a phone conversation that at least 200 ventilators will be donated to Nigeria.





The call between Trump and Buhari lasted several minutes, according to Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of information and culture.

“During the meeting, President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American president on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease,” Mohammed said.

“On his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time.”