The Chairman, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) Chief Innocent Chukwuma has said the company uses 60 percent of locally manufactured components in producing its vehicles.

He said his firm produced vehicles according to customers’ demands.

Chukwuma, made this known in Uru Umudim Nnewi, Anambra State while hosting the Chairman/CEO of Oilserv Group of Companies, Emeka Okwuosa,

In his words: “We make all the carcass of all our vehicles here, but we import some engines and electrical and body parts, but produce all the plastic parts here.





“We have produced many new vehicles according to the demands of the customers and what they need those vehicles for.

“Even if they need what we do not have, we can make the mould and produce their request and specifications. That is why we are a vehicle manufacturing company, not assembling company,” he added.

Earlier, Okwuosa said his firm was committing over N600 million to procure vehicles from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing company to support local content, urging the Federal Government to invest massively to improve infrastructure in Nigeria.

He stressed the need for the federal government to encourage industries and roll out good policies that would enable businesses to thrive.

Okwuosa urged the government to articulate and provide the capacity and the enabling environment that would make sure that local industries survive.

“I believe that we should develop local capacity, capacity building not just in terms of infrastructure, but human capacity development which should start from education to training.

Okwuosa also believed that Nigeria “would develop more than we could imagine because we have people that are capable of thinking and working hard.”