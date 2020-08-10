Housemates in the Big Brother Naija season 5 show are assigned different roles by the head of house while others can choose their chores likewise. Erica is on this table.

While sweeping today, the 26 year old reality star started to give some sensational move as she sung her waist to a lovely tune, which helped make cleaning really easy.

Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim is an actress and commercial model from London, England who returned to Lagos after studying screen acting at the Met Film School in London.

Watch the visual



