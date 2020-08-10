By Jennifer Okundia

Movie star, brand influencer and YouTuber Juliet Ibrahim is currently in Ghana with her siblings and she’s shared their quarantine experience.

The 34 year old mum of one stated that they are supposed to be isolated for 14 days due to the Corona-Virus and they are 10 days gone already, after arriving from Nigeria.





She revealed that they are lodged in a hotel, and can not make contact with anyone until the quarantine is over. Also the hotel cleaners are not allowed to clean their rooms likewise.

The Ghanaian actress and film producer who has 3 siblings Sonia, Nadia and Nabil Ibrahim, won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.