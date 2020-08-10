By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji Balogun popularly known as Teebillz has dropped some hints online to show the public that he has found a new lover.

The artiste manager first hinted online that he has found love again over the weekend after sharing pictures of himself and a lady spending some time together in a resort in the U.S.

He went further to tag the mystery woman “my wifey” on Instastories.





The music promoter has now posted a picture of the woman on his Instagram page on Monday, thanking her for loving him for free.

He wrote: “Thanks for loving me for free my charger.”

Teebillz married singer Tiwa Savage in 2013. The marriage produced a son, Jamil in 2015 but the couple split in 2016.