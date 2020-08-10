By Jennifer Okundia

Teniola Apata aka sugar mummy or Teni Makanaki in a now viral video, took to social media to conduct a serious prayer session for her favorite BBNaija housemate Laycon.

This comes after the ‘Case, Uyo Meyo’ crooner realized that Laycon was beginning to fall head over heels with fellow housemate and best friend Erica, who is currently seeing another housemate Kiddwaya.

Laycon is one of the most followed and talked about housemate with a fan base unbeatable. The singer prayed with her crew and asked God to release the UNILAG alumni and rapper from foolishness.





Watch the hilarious indigenous visual.

Laycon was the best graduating student from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 2016, Department of Arts.