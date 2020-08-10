By Jennifer Okundia
Teniola Apata aka sugar mummy or Teni Makanaki in a now viral video, took to social media to conduct a serious prayer session for her favorite BBNaija housemate Laycon.
This comes after the ‘Case, Uyo Meyo’ crooner realized that Laycon was beginning to fall head over heels with fellow housemate and best friend Erica, who is currently seeing another housemate Kiddwaya.
Laycon is one of the most followed and talked about housemate with a fan base unbeatable. The singer prayed with her crew and asked God to release the UNILAG alumni and rapper from foolishness.
Watch the hilarious indigenous visual.
Teni sef don tire for Laycon…we need join hands pray thia prayer #bbnaija2020 #BBNaijialockdown2020 #BBNaijia #iCONsForLaycon #iCONs4Laycon Kidd Lucy Nengi Lilo Erica pic.twitter.com/2ZloLut4X2
— OMO EKO (@Abidemi_Realtor) August 9, 2020
Laycon was the best graduating student from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 2016, Department of Arts.
What do you think?