By Jennifer Okundia

Tunji Ibrahim Balogun aka Tee Billz is having the time of his life with his girlfriend as they enjoyed a vacation together on Grace Island, a resort located in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, Philippines.

The ex husband of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage who is yet to clearly reveal the face of the lady, thanked her for loving him.





Billz and Tiwa got married in 2013 and went their separate ways in 2016 after they could no longer deal with each other. The union produced a son – Jamil.

See some pictures and check on his caption here:

Thanks for loving me for free my charger 😘

At some point, Billz was managing 2019 ex Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha under his management impring Billz Vizion, but later terminated the contract.

