By Jennifer Okundia

Popular reality TV star Tokunbo Idowu professionally known as TBoss took to her timeline to share photos from her daughter’s first birthday.

Born on March 9th 1984, the 36 year old media personality who is an Edo state native, welcomed her baby girl in 2019 and is yet to reveal the identity of her baby daddy.





In a Moana themed shoot, the mother and child held a photo shoot at a water side and the pictures tell the story better.

Idowu became prominent after participating in the Big Brother Naija 2017 reality television show.

In her early years, TBoss studied in boarding school; she struggled with loneliness, and depression, and had a hard time making new friends.

Read her caption:

No other person I would rather make Such Beautiful Memories with than with my Daughter Starr⭐️💛💛.

You’re Hand on my Heart The Best Gift Everrr….

Happy 1st Birthday to My Queen & My Every Every…

Thank you to the creatives who helped bring our ‘Moana’ inspired shoot to life for our Special Day.

It’s Our Birthday…

Yes Our Birthday because today last year when my Daughter was born I was also Reborn. At this exact time last year I was fighting for my life with the only weapon I had which was Prayers so it’s safe to say that I’m not being Extra if I Celebrated Myself today as well…

Meanwhile y’all think I pulled off the ‘Moana’ look or nahhh😁?

