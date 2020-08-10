A major explosion levelled several houses in a neighbourhood in the U.S. City of Baltimore on Monday, killing at least one person and critically injuring three.

Five other persons, including children were trapped, firefighters said.

The Baltimore Sun reported the explosion was a natural gas explosion, citing fire officials, but said the exact cause remained unknown.





Photos from the scene showed a section of row houses levelled with rubble strewn about as rescue workers climbed over a pile of debris, searching for victims.

“One adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more,” the Baltimore City Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 wrote on Twitter.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children,” the union said.

“Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person. One person has been pronounced dead on scene,” the union said in a separate post.

Officials from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co and the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management were at the scene, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Later the Baltimore Fire Service announced the rescue of one person from the rubble:

“An adult male was just freed from the rubble by the multi-jurisdictional rescue operation. He is being transported by #BCFDEMS to the hospital in serious condition. Rescuers continue to search the debris for other survivors”, it tweeted.

*Reuters via NAN