Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has summarily sacked the Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja.

Afonja was sacked today, according to a letter dated August 10, signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The letter read: “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner, with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport).





“I am to add that, your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours. I thank you,” the letter read in part.